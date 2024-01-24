How Much Police Get Paid For Directing Traffic In Massachusetts

We all see the cops in Massachusetts directing traffic whether it be for a water main break or Eversource is doing power line work. Did you ever wonder how much they earn?

It's more than just directing traffic, it's more to keep workers safe from injury, really.

Construction is widespread in Massachusetts it seems. There is always a project going on, which I suppose is your tax dollars at work. Well, sometimes. It all depends if the work being done is by public or private sector.

What's The Deal In Massachusetts With Road Details?

I caught up with Sergeant Marc Maddelena from the Pittsfield Police Department on Tuesday and asked him a few questions on how the whole thing works.

Who Works The Outside Detail?

Police, Fire, or civilian flaggers. Retired law enforcement and/or Sherriff's office can as well. When a job is requested, qualified employees can sign up for a detail. Some municipalities starting offering work to firefighters due to a combination of an increase in road details and lack of manpower.

Public vs. Private Sector

A common misnomer is that the city or town in which the job is taking place pays for the outside detail. This is not the case. Unless there is a water main break, or something that municipality government is responsible for, a private company hires either police, fire, or civilian flaggers for the job.

Private Company Examples

Eversource

Verizon

Asplundh

National Grid

Do Police Carry on an Outside Job

Active law enforcement can carry.

How Much Money Do Police Earn on an Outside Detail?

Depending on the city or town, the rate for police is anywhere from $50-$60 an hour.

Civilian Flaggers

The rate for civilian flaggers on a federally funded job is about $44 an hour as of 2018.

All Flaggers performing work on public roadways in the Commonwealth must comply with the following minimum equipment requirements (which must be included as requirements in the materials submitted for Program Certification Approval):

• White Hard Hat (with reflectorized tape)

• Lime Vest

• Lime Pants (Vest and pants combined must meet ANSI Class III visibility)

• Two-way radios

• Stop/Slow paddles meeting MUTCD requirements

• Weighted red flags for emergency work

• Air Horn

• Adequate signs and cones to implement an MUTCD approved work zone set-up They must be at least 18 years of age and must carry a valid Certification Card at all times when performing Roadway Flagger duties.