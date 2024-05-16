Huge Change Affects Popular New York Pizza Chain

There are twenty locations of the children's themed pizza place, Chuck E. Cheese's in New York state. The pizza chain has had its financial struggles like anywhere else during and after the pandemic, but it's making headlines this week for an entertainment change.

Bronx (2)

Brooklyn (1)

Buffalo (1)

Flushing (1)

Hempstead (1)

Hicksville (1)

Howard Beach (1)

Latham (1)

Long Island City (1)

Nanuet (1)

Patchogue (1)

Poughkeepsie (1)

Rochester (1)

Staten Island (1)

Syracuse (1)

Valley Stream (1)

Vestal (1)

West Islip (1)

Yonkers (1)

Remember the animatronic band? Yeah, that is going away in place of something more modern while investing a ton of money into the Chuck E. Cheese brand according to the CEO.

Munch's Make Believe Band, the animatronic band that has performed for Chuck E. Cheese patrons for years, will be phased out from almost every location by the end of 2024. The venues are getting an upgrade with big screens, trampolines and digital dance floors. Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips joined CBS News to discuss the change. -cbs

This is the most exciting time in the brand's 47 year history. It's a complete brand transformation here at Chuck E. Cheese. We're remodeling every single element and invested over $350M over the last three years. We have embraced technology, a completely immersive experience with digital dance floors, a floor to ceiling jumbotron where we can change content on a daily basis. It's bright, it's clean and we've embraced active play by installing trampolines in every single one of our locations. -Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips

Removal of the animatronic band and updated entertainment will take place at all New York locations by the end of 2024.

Remember when the animatronic band was motionless on a dark stage when it wasn't turned on? IYKYK