Massachusetts Police Department Ramp Up Presence Ahead of Alleged “Beach Takeover”

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, Massachusetts is a great place to plan for a sunny day by the water. However, a recent trend has put some of those beaches in a precarious situation and one local police department is getting prepared.

Officials in Hull are preparing for the possibility of another large, unsanctioned gathering at Nantasket Beach, which is being referred to as a "beach takeover" Never heard of one? You're certainly not alone.

Beach takeovers have become a growing concern in Massachusetts and neighboring coast states, as temperatures rise and schools approach summer break. Social media posts "organize", and we're using that term loosely, large parties on public beaches, several of which have recently required significant police response due to unruly behavior among attendees, often underage. The large crowds and, in some cases, led to fights, underage drinking, and other public safety concerns.

One of the most notable incidents occurred last month at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, where large crowds led to multiple altercations and widespread disruptions. Authorities there responded to 127 calls for service and arrested 51 people. Charges included rioting, assault, driving under the influence, unlawful alcohol possession, underage alcohol transportation, and disorderly conduct.

The Hull Police Department is citing circulating social media posts, that suggested a “beach takeover” could take place at the popular South Shore destination on June 5. Chief John Dunn said the department is aware of the online chatter and is taking proactive measures ahead of the anticipated gathering. Dunn says State Police have also been notified.

The police have increased staffing levels for Friday and are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure they are prepared if a large crowd arrives. Officers will be assigned to patrol the beach as well as nearby neighborhoods throughout the day.

Officials are reminding folks that they will strictly enforce laws and regulations at Nantasket Beach and will not tolerate criminal activity, alcohol use on the beach, disorderly conduct, or violations related to parking and traffic.

Hull officials hope their increased police presence will help prevent similar issues and ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors alike.