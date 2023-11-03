Human Remains Discovered In Pittsfield Park Identified

Officers with the Pittsfield Police Department responded to an area inside of Wahconah Park on Oct. 10 around 10:45 a.m. for the discovery of human remains. A city employee who was cutting brush in the park made the discovery. The area of the discovery is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office accepted the case. On Oct. 27, the Medical Examiner's office notified Pittsfield Police that the remains were positively identified as 43 year- old Luis Lopez-Lopez.

Police barrier tape at crime scene DavidPrahl loading...

The cause and manner of death are still pending. Members of Pittsfield Police were able to make contact with family of Mr. Lopez-Lopez to notify them of his passing. Mr. Lopez-Lopez had recent listed addresses in Pittsfield, MA and Greenfield, MA.

Anyone who wishes to provide information on this case is asked to contact Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 x576. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (84741)