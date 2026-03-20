Massachusetts residents are no strangers to laws, rules, and regulations.

When it comes to what you can do, when you can do it, and where, and of course, how much it's going to cost you, folks who live in Massachusetts know there are always a fair amount of ordinances to abide by. Often times laws in Massachusetts can feel super restrictive, but the reality is many, if not most, of them, are here to benefit residents and the state as a whole.

Hunting laws and regulations in Massachusetts have long been a point of conversation and Governor Maura Healey just announced some major changes for the state.

Yesterday the Healy administration filed legislation to change-up several long standing hunting laws, including the repeal of Massachusetts' Sunday hunting ban, among other things. State officials expanding access to outdoor recreation, strengthening food security, support wildlife management, and keeping pace with other states laws were the motivations behind the change.

Lifting the Sunday hunting ban would, expand access to outdoor recreation, keep residents from traveling out of state to hunt and provide wildlife experts with more tools to manage local populations.

In addition, the changes would now permit the use of crossbows for hunting and reduce bowhunting setbacks. Under the current law, bowhunting within 500 feet of a dwelling requires permission, the new proposal would reduce the distance to 250 feet.

According to MassWildlife, the shift could open thousands of additional acres to bowhunting, particularly in areas where wildlife populations are exceeding management goals.

The last change would also eliminate setbacks for falconry, which officials says does not pose a public safety risk.