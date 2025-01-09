Ice Cream Brand Sold At Mass. Walmart Does Not Melt
I didn't believe my buddy Mike during the radio show today when he said that the ice cream sandwiches at Walmart don't melt. What do you mean, they don't melt? Like, at all?
Apparently, there are videos all over TikTok displaying the stamina of these ice cream sandwiches that Walmarts in Massachusetts offer under their Great Value brand.
Well it's true, they don't melt!
If your ice cream sandwiches don’t melt, you are likely buying a certain type of ice cream sandwich that is engineered to do so. One of the most commonly known unmeltable ice cream sandwiches comes from the Great Value brand at Walmart. -allrecipes.com
It's all about the ingredients. As artificial ingredients become more prevalent in certain foods, it'll change the way it behaves as a solid.
Artificial ingredients like gums are responsible for the ice cream sandwiches not melting
The reason these ice creams don’t melt is likely due to additives that slow the melting rate, including gums like mono-diglycerides. Gums are common in ice cream because they slow melting and make the ice cream extra creamy and smooth.
Language matters
The FDA says it's safe to consume the solidifiers like gums. The language matters, though. If you notice products that present themselves as ice cream may say things on the box like "frozen desert treat" in order to get around the fact that what's in the box may not be 100% ice cream.
Head to a Massachusetts Walmart today and pick up some ice cream sandwiches and see if they melt!
