The Big E! Announces Grammy Award Winning Rapper as First Performer for 2026

Calling all Massachusetts 1990s nostalgia lovers!

The Big E! has announced an A-list rapper will be gracing the main stage this coming September

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up is shaping up to be spectacular.

The Big E! Announces First Performer Slated for 2026 Fair

Yesterday the Big E! social media pages teased the fact they would be revealing the first performer of the 2026 fair and man, the announcement did not disappoint! In a social media post on this morning the fair revealed Ice Cube will be taking the stage at the Big E! Arena on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Ice Cube is a legendary rapper, actor, and filmmaker who pioneered rap with N.W.A. before achieving massive solo success with socially conscious albums like AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted. A 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, he transitioned into a successful film career, starring in and writing hits like Boyz n the Hood and the Friday franchise. In 2024, N.W.A. received the Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, the 13th at 10 a.m.