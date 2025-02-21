Iconic Family Owned Pizzeria Wins Title of Best in Greater Boston

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is one of the first things that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August 2023, there were over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains a popular Massachusetts cuisine, I don't know a single red-blooded American who doesn't love pizza! A simple, yet cherished indulgence, pizza is unique to different regions around the country and even the world.

From thin crust to Sicilian style, pan pizza to wood-fired pies, traditional toppings, or outrageous add-ons everyone has their favorite. This begs the question of which pizza place reigns supreme in the greater Boston area?

Family Run Pizzeria Named Best in Greater Boston

In a new readers poll on Boston.com over 76,000 residents cast their votes for their favorite pizza in the capital area and the winner might surprise you.

Open since 2021, the Oak Square pizzeria is run by three brothers: Harry, Nicholas, and Stephen who were inspired to open a pizzeria after the trio watched their father run Oak Square Pizza, from 1980 to 2000 in the same location.

Ziggy's in Brighton, Massachusetts was crowned the fan favorite. According to their website Ziggy's is a family-run business, with deep roots in the Boston area. The name 'Ziggy' is an ode to the late patriarch of the family Zisis, who came to the US in 1970 in search of a better life for his family.

Ziggy's is no stranger to the spotlight. In August of 2023, Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy brought his famous pizza review to the Brighton shop, garnering national attention.

According to Boston.com, Ziggy's win could be considered an upset, considering Ziggy’s went head-to-head with dominate fan favorites Dragon Pizza, Pino’s Pizza, Santarpio’s Pizza, Sally’s Apizza, before finally defeating Stoked Pizza Co. in the final round.