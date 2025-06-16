Iconic Wholesale Store Opening First Massachusetts Location in 13 Years

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment to gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the more prolific big box chains in the country is Target. Target has 59 locations throughout Massachusetts and those stores employ around 14,000 residents. Right behind Target is Walmart, which has 48 locations throughout Massachusetts. Last year, those 48 stores generated $56.6 million in payments to Massachusetts. Massachusetts Walmart's also donated over $2.6 million to the state, between stores, clubs, and the Walmart foundation, according to its corporate offices.

So needless to say Walmart and Target have a formidable footprint in the Bay State, but another wholesale retailer recently announced plans to open a new store in western Massachusetts.

According to reports, a new BJ’s Wholesale Club is slated to open at 1655 Boston Road, where a new mall, Springfield Crossing, is set to open. The Marlborough based company says the new store will employee 100 to 150 new jobs and although there is no officilly opening date, the company said it hopes to happen later this year.

There are currently 31 BJ's locations in Massachusetts (inlcuding gas stations) according to the companys website, but the pending Springfield store will be the first new storefront in Massachusetts in 13 years.