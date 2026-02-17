Ash Wednesday comes tomorrow, and while most of us are giving up chocolate or doom-scrolling, we think Pittsfield and Berkshire County could stand to make a few more meaningful sacrifices this Lenten season. Here are 10 things we should officially give up for the next 40 days and honestly, maybe longer.

10 Things Berkshire County Should Give Up for Lent

1. Complaining about Pittsfield while refusing to leave Pittsfield.

We know. We love it here. Just admit it.

2. Acting surprised that it snowed in April.

You live in the Berkshires. This is not breaking news.

3. Getting mad at old people with New York license plates - they're contributing to the economy.

4. Asking when North Street will be redesigned again - it'll happen when it happens.

5. Acting like Williamstown is a different country.

6. Checking the Berkshire Eagle comments section for your mental health.

Nothing good lives down there. Step away.

7. Telling tourists everything is a "hidden gem."

If it has a Yelp page and a two-hour wait, it is not hidden.

8. The Great Barrington parking Facebook argument.

It's been going on for six years. Nobody has won. Nobody will.

9. Acting like you're genuinely excited to see James Taylor at Tanglewood for the 50th time. You know every word, you know every pause, you know when he's going to say "hello, old friends." It's okay to stay home.

10. Complaining about the speed hump on Holmes Road.

It's not going anywhere. It was never going anywhere. Make your peace.