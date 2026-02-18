Tony Award Winning Artist to Perform in Berkshire County This Year

When it comes to Frozen, my household has no shortage of toys, dolls, and costumes. My five-year-old daughter is a big Frozen fan; that's an understatement. She walks around the house wearing Elsa and Anna wigs and gowns. I guess you could say every day is a Frozen Halloween in my home.

Get our free mobile app

My daughter has even had Frozen-themed birthday parties and sings songs from the movies on karaoke. I think I have most of the lyrics memorized at this point. Oh, by the way, I have been assigned the Kristoff role, and I'm required to wear a winter hat and jacket when signing. I just need a loyal reindeer named Sven by my side, and my character role will be complete...lol.

The Voice Behind Elsa to Perform in Berkshire County

I mention my daughter's Frozen fandom because the voice behind Elsa, Idina Menzel, will make an appearance in Berkshire County later this year. Menzel is scheduled to perform at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield this August.

Idina Menzel In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Getty Images loading... Idina Menzel (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Movies Filmed in Berkshire County

Berkshire Theater Group's Facebook post states the following:

Join us for Idina Menzel, live at the Berkshire Benefit Concert on August 28, 2026! The one-night-only concert benefits two of Downtown Pittsfield’s most treasured cultural institutions—Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company—and is set to be another incredible event this year.

If you're a fan of Mendel's work or have little ones who are big Frozen fans, this will be your only opportunity this year to see the "Queen of Broadway" in Berkshire County this year. Tickets for the show go on sale on February 24. You can get more details about the Idina Menzel concert and other upcoming shows at the Colonial Theater by going here.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker