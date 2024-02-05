This Valentine’s Day Candy Can Be Illegal in Massachusetts

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the run on candy in Massachusetts is well underway.

According to the National Retail Federation, last year $2.8 billion was spent on Valentine's chocolate alone, which adds to the $24 billion spending total for the holiday.

If you live in Massachusetts and you have any candy in your house, Valentine's or not, you should check the ingredients. If it contains a certain alcohol level, it's considered illegal for those under 21 years of age.

Candy Containing Alcohol is Illegal for those Under 21 in Massachusetts

Now I know what you might be thinking, candy and alcohol? Why would candy contain alcohol, but it's actually more common than you think, especially around the holidays. Small chocolates that contain booze, like the ones seen below, are a popular gift among adults.

Chocolates that contain alcohol are sold almost everywhere in the United States but in Massachusetts, it's illegal to sell any candy that contains more than 1% alcohol according to mass.gov.

Massachusetts Laws Pertaining to Alcohol-Filled Chocolate

Massachusetts state law deems that "whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars."

The thought process behind the state regulations is pretty obvious, it's to keep adult products out of children's hands. Candy is often tempting to children (just like grown-ups) and the probability of them consuming alcohol by accident is pretty high.