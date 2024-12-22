This Christmas Candy is Illegal in Massachusetts in 2024

Christmas is just days away and families throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating the big day. On Christmas morning, the kids will be excited to rush over to the Christmas tree, rip open their presents, and see what treasures await them.

Get our free mobile app

My daughter is more excited about Christmas this year than in previous years. She's four, which puts her at an age where she can understand the holiday more than when she was younger. Interestingly enough she isn't a present-obsessed kid. Her favorite things about the holiday (at least so far) are playing with the ornaments on the Christmas tree, being excited about family coming to our house, and singing Christmas songs on Karaoke with Mom and Dad.

I have a feeling that my daughter will enjoy picking treasures out of her stocking on Christmas morning. I can see her going through it with "wow" reactions. We'll see if I'm right come Christmas morning but I'm willing to bet on it.

There are Certain Candies That are Illegal to Sell and/or Give Out in Massachusetts

Speaking of stockings and Christmas treats in general, if you or Saint Nick are planning on giving out candy as a present on Christmas you and the big guy should know there is a candy law in Massachusetts that has to do with alcohol limits. Here's the actual law:

Whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars.

Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, make sure you are giving away candy that isn't infused with too much alcohol. This is more of a rule for adults gifting to each other as I can't see people giving out alcohol-infused candy to kids but I suppose stranger things have happened.

In addition, to purchase strong alcohol-infused candy like Jack Daniel's chocolates, for example, you would have to go to a special store or order it online. You just can't buy it in the candy section of your local department or dollar store. So, it's not as easily accessible compared to Snickers or Kit Kat bars. Enjoy the holiday and stay safe.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz