U.S. Coast Guard Tip Leads to Bust of Massachusetts Fisherman, Seizure of Illegal Bass

An early morning tip from the U.S. Coast Guard ended up costing a Chatham, Massachusetts fisherman nearly $5,000 after authorities caught him red-handed with a massive haul of illegal striped bass .

According to a social media post from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the bust went down on August 5, 2026, near Ryders Cove. Acting on a report from the U.S. Coast Guard, the EPO met the fisherman for a routine marine fisheries inspection, but what they discovered was a textbook lesson in how not to follow commercial fishing rules.

The fisherman was found with 18 striped bass on board, and apparently this was a major no-no for multiple reasons. Not only was the fisherman out on a closed commercial day, but his haul also amounted to double the single-day commercial limit. On top of that, six of those fish were completely undersized, measuring well below the legal minimum of 35 inches. Altogether, environmental police seized 324 pounds of illegally caught striped bass.

Following a civil libel hearing, the fish were officially forfeited to the Commonwealth, carrying an assessed value of $1,863.00. In addition to losing the haul, the Environmental Police slapped the violator with an official Violation Notice, piling on an additional $2,905.80 in fines. Between the lost fish and the penalties, the illegal catch cost him $4,768.80.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police credited the successful bust to their strong partnership with the Coast Guard. Officials used the incident as a stark reminder that officers are patrolling local waters daily to protect valuable natural resources.

If you see someone breaking marine wildlife laws, authorities can report it directly to the 24-hour dispatch center at 1-800-632-8075.