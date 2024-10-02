It’s Illegal In Massachusetts To Give Out This Candy in 2024

Halloween will be here before you know it and kids throughout Massachusetts will be dressed up in their favorite costumes as they go out for trick or treating.

Halloween has been a real thrill for me in recent years as my wife and I have been taking my daughter out for the fun festivities. Last year she was Minnie Mouse. This year she's planning on dressing up as her favorite Frozen character, Anna. It also makes for great photo opportunities.

Halloween is also a thrill for me as I get to take any of the candy that my daughter doesn't care for. I know, I can just go out and buy it at the store but the kid in me loves to get some Halloween candy as well.

There are Certain Candies That are Illegal to Sell and/or Give Out in Massachusetts

Speaking of candy, when you go shopping this year for treats there are certain candies that are actually illegal to sell or give out in Massachusetts and that is alcohol-infused candy. Well, candy with a certain amount of alcohol. Here's the actual law per the Massachusetts Legislature's website...Section 8:

Whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars.

Most people (unless they're a monster) wouldn't knowingly hand out candy to children with alcohol in it but now you know the official Massachusetts law. Whether you live in Springfield, Worcester Boston, etc. make sure you stick with Snickers, Milky Way, apples, raisins, and so on and everything will be fine this Halloween.

