This is Illegal to Do on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

While many Massachusetts residents seem to jump right from Halloween to Christmas, Thanksgiving is low key the best holiday of the year. Before the pressure of having the perfect gift for everyone, spending a small fortune on shopping and hours on wrapping, folks simply get to sit down with friends and family, eat, drink and show thanks for all the special things in their life, big and small.

If you're hosting a large gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday, you might not love Thanksgiving as much as those of us who simply get to pull up a chair. Depending on how many people you're cooking for it can be a ton of work. Prepping, cleaning, cooking and of course, the shopping.

According to Statista in 2021, consumers in the United States spent an average of $488 for Thanksgiving. According to the results of a survey, this was an increase of approximately 12 percent over 2020. With inflation and rising costs, spending in 2022 is expected to increase another 14 percent. So shopping for the holiday can come at a hefty cost.

Most people will try and knock out their lists in advance to try and avoid the chaos of last minute grocery shoppers. One thing last minute shoppers won't be able to grab on Turkey Day is booze.

It's Illegal to Purchase Alcohol on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

While many other states allow for the sale of alcohol on Thanksgiving, Massachusetts does not. While "Blue Laws" which prohibited the sale of booze on Sundays until they were overturned in 2003, laws that ban the sale of beer, wine and spirits on Thanksgiving, and Christmas, remain in place in Massachusetts.

In 2017, Rep. Colleen Garry, who represents the 36th Middlesex district filed legislation to allow liquor stores in Massachusetts so sell alcohol on Thanksgiving. The motion was unsuccessful as many Massachusetts liquor store owners testified against the legislation stating they’d rather spend the day with their families, and they want their employees to have the same option.