As Massachusetts and the world tries to handle its waste in a more responsible manner, the rules they are a changing. Certain batteries can safely be thrown in the trash and some can not, for instance.

Nearly a year ago, Massachusetts made some changes to its trash and recycling rules. Landfills are filling up and it's time to make better use of what goes in the incinerator and what get reused recycled.

I consider myself a minimalist and I normally wear clothes till they literally start to break apart, not unlike chewing gum haha. Once the clothes become unwearable, let's say tee shirts, I can turn them into cleaning rags.

Alternative options exist as well. You can always bag up your clothes and head off to your local Goodwill store and donate them. What you can't do though, is chuck 'em in the trash, not anymore anyway.

Towels, Neckties & 37 Other Illegal To Trash Items In Massachusetts

For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items.

Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. -mass.gov

Textiles include the following:

Comforter

Sheets

Pillow cases

Blankets

Belts

Boots

Bras

Coats

Curtains

Flip Flops

Halloween costumes

Hats

Jackets

Jeans

Jerseys

Napkins

Pajamas

Pants

Pillows

Purses

Scarves

Shirts

Shoes

Shorts

Skirts

Slippers

Socks

Stuffed animals

Suits

Sweaters

Sweatpants

Sweatshirts

Table linens

Ties

Towels

Tee Shirts

Undergarments

All of the above items can be recycled, but cannot be thrown away. I hope you found this post informative.