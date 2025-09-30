If You Live In Massachusetts And You’ve Never Seen This View, You Owe It To Yourself
Any Massachusetts residents reading these words a camera enthusiast? Do you love great photography? Or perhaps you just really appreciate a scenic view of something absolutely breathtaking. This is for you.
Recently, Mixbook, the #1 rated photobook company, surveyed 3,000 Americans to determine the 100 most photo-worthy views in the United States. Massachusetts is home to TWO of them, including one in the Top 10!
Some of the "most breathtaking" views that were selected are to be expected, such as Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, and Mount Rushmore. But some of the lesser-known sights that made the list are the reason these things are so much fun.
For instance, the Manhattan skyline in New York(#71) might not be one you'd think of immediately, but it certainly fits the description of "breathtaking." Or the view of the Las Vegas Strip from the High Roller Ferris wheel on the roof of the LINQ Hotel(#10). WOW!
Even the view of Red River Gorge from the Sky Bridge in Kentucky (which is simply spectacular!) made the list at #44. And one of my personal favorites, the view overlooking the Garden of the Gods from Balanced Rock in Colorado, made #49.
Another one of my favorite "breathtaking views", the view of Lake Pontchartrain from the Causeway in Louisiana, almost didn't make it in the Top 100(#98), but I'm so glad it did because it has to be seen to be believed!
Here are the Top 10 Most Breathtaking Views in America, according to Mixbook's survey:
- Denali (the tallest peak in North America) from Wonder Lake, Alaska
- Na Pali Coast from Kalalau Lookout, Hawaii
- Mendenhall Glacier from Nugget Falls Trail, Alaska
- Big Sky from Lone Mountain Summit, Montana
- Lake Tahoe from Sand Harbor, Nevada
- Bryce Canyon from Sunrise Point, Utah
- Grand Canyon from Mather Point, Arizona
- Cape Cod from Nauset Beach, Massachusetts
- Niagara Falls from Prospect Point, New York
- Las Vegas Strip from the High Roller, Nevada
Of course, some might argue that any view of Cape Cod is "breathtaking", but regardless, way to go, Massachusetts! By the way, the Commonwealth made the list again at #76 with the splendid view of the Boston skyline from Fan Pier Park.
Take a look at the full list of all 100 most breathtaking views (some with wonderful pictures) by visiting Mixbook's website here. You'll be glad you did.
