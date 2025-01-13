Nasty Virus Continues to Spread Throughout Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents continue to contract viruses as the winter season marches on. One virus that continues to infect many folks in the Bay State whether it's Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires is the Norovirus.

What is the Norovirus?

According to the CDC, the Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States. People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus.

My Family is Recovering from Symptoms That Mirror the Norovirus

My wife, daughter, and I spent much of the weekend sick with the contagious virus and while our symptoms lasted for approximately 24 hours, the sickness does a number on your body. I couldn't do anything on Saturday as my stomach was in rough shape. I'll admit that I'm not used to getting sick too often, but it's a whole new ballgame with my daughter in preschool.

If you get the virus, you'll want to avoid eating any solid or heavy food items. Other than keeping myself hydrated, I kept my food intake limited by occasionally eating popsicles and jello.

Norovirus Cases are on the Rise in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is seeing an uptick in Norovirus cases for the end of 2024/beginning of 2025. According to Department of Public Health data, the number of cases recorded in November and December by the state is more than double what it was the year before over the same time period.

Protecting Yourself From Catching the Norovirus

Norovirus is very contagious but there are ways to protect yourself from catching it. The CDC recommends doing the following:

Wash your hands well and often.

Cook shellfish thoroughly and wash fruits and vegetables.

Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.

Wash laundry in hot water.

Stay home when sick for 2 days (48 hours) after symptoms stop

My household has been cleaning often since recovering from the virus. I can't tell you how many loads of laundry I did on Sunday as I lost count. Protect yourself and stay healthy.

