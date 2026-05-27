MassDot Encouraging People to Take Public Transportation During the FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium This Summer

Excitement is in the air for many Massachusetts residents as the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the Bay State. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will host seven of the FIFA World Cup matches from June 13 through July 9, 2026. Gillette Stadium will get a temporary new name during the duration of the matches, which will be dubbed "Boston Stadium."

While many folks are excited to attend the tournament in Foxborough, it's worth noting that attendees can expect larger crowds, heavier traffic, traffic delays, and increased security leading up to and during the tournament.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDot) is encouraging travelers to take public transit around Boston Stadium and City Hall Plaza during the tournament accoridng to mass.gov.

The encouragement comes from saving headaches for motorists, but also as a safety measure. The following is stated on mass.gov regarding using MBTA Commuter Rail as a transportation option.

Compared to driving, parking, and event-day traffic delays, the MBTA Commuter Rail provides a predictable and more affordable way to travel to and from matches. Roundtrip Boston Stadium Train tickets between South Station and Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) will be $80, sold exclusively on mTicket, and are good for travel on the entire Commuter Rail network on match days, allowing visitors more flexibility and options in choosing where to stay to attend World Cup matches. Tickets for the first five matches are on sale now on the mTicket mobile app, and tickets for the Round 32 and Quarter-Final matches on sale closer to the match dates.

If you choose to drive during the tournament this summer, the best advice is to prepare and give yourself plenty of extra time. Mass.gov reports that if you plan on driving to Boston Stadium, note that all parking requires a pre-paid reservation, and there will be slowdowns and delays on both northbound and southbound Rt. 495 near exit 32 due to stadium traffic. More details regarding delays, travel options, and pre-paid reservation information can be found by going here.

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