‘Infamous’ School Shooter Jailed In Mass.

News broke yesterday that Bard's College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, MA will be closing and the property will be up for sale. The college enrolls less than 500 skilled students, but for people in western Massachusetts just hearing the name "Simon's Rock" takes them to dark place.

The subject of school shootings, especially if you're a parent is not easy to talk about or type about, frankly, but they're an unfortunate current part of life in America.

Most people think the "first school shooting" took place at Columbine High School in Colorado back in 1999. It did not, but this massacre shook the country and unfortunately set in motion a contagion factor for future shooters.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

One of America's first school shootings took place in Western Massachusetts

On Dec. 14, 1992, Wayne Lo, then a student at Simon's Rock college in Great Barrington, Mass., stalked the campus with a semiautomatic rifle, firing at random using ammunition ordered over the phone and delivered to him at school. At the time, Lo said he was receiving commands from God. Lo wounded four people and killed two, including Galen Gibson. He's now serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole. -npr.org

Wayne Lo is serving the remainder of his two life sentences at Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Norfolk, MA a medium-security level prison for male inmates.

The correctional institute in Norfolk does not contain the worst offenders, however, the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum security prison in Lancaster, Massachusetts and holds inmates like Jared Remy and once held former Patriot football star Aaron Hernandez before he died by suicide in 2023.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker