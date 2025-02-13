Massachusetts residents have been experiencing a lot of sickness lately. I can tell you firsthand that I am tired of being sick. My daughter's in preschool so she's been bringing home a host of germs and I'm lucky if I can catch a 2-3 week period of not being ill. Oh well, it comes along with being a parent.

Speaking of being ill, influenza cases in Massachusetts are very high, How high? Massachusetts flu cases have hit the highest levels since before COVID. Boston.com reports, as of Feb. 1, more than 10 percent of patients heading to doctors offices in Massachusetts were suffering from symptoms of the flu, according to DPH. That’s up from the more typical surge of five or six percent during the height of past flu seasons. Some people who have the flu have noted that it's been hanging on for a longer period of time as well.

Obviously nobody wants to get sick. A few ways to limit catching the flu and spreading it to others include the following:

Get a flu shot if you haven't done so already for this season.

wash your hands

avoid close contact with others who are sick

cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough

Stay at home if you're sick

Some people try to work through sickness but it's important that you stay home if you are ill so you don't spread it to others. Many schools make it clear that they don't want students coming to school if they are sick or even seem a little off or fatigued. The schools don't want to take the chance of multiple members of the school community from teachers to students to staff becoming sick. Stay healthy.

