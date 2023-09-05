Infuriating Burnouts; Rampant Illegal Dumping In Pittsfield (Video) (Photos)

Infuriating Burnouts; Rampant Illegal Dumping In Pittsfield (Video) (Photos)

What's Up with People Acting All Fast & Furious?

It's illegal to leave tire marks on the road in Massachusetts. It's illegal to do the following in the social media post.

The following video is taken off of West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield.

Why is this Everywhere?

You'll get arrested.

What's Up with the Rampant Illegal Dumping in Pittsfield?

I get it, it can be pricey to get rid of/recycle your bulky stuff, but you can't just leave couches and mattresses in city parks or by the road, bro.

These guys work hard to keep our open spaces clean. The following photos are from the last two weeks.

Valentine Rd.

Springside Park (North Little League Field)

Unknown Pittsfield Park

Onota Lake

Kirvin Park

How To Recycle Mattresses In Pittsfield

