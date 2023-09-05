What's Up with People Acting All Fast & Furious?

It's illegal to leave tire marks on the road in Massachusetts. It's illegal to do the following in the social media post.

The following video is taken off of West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield.

Why is this Everywhere?

You'll get arrested.

attachment-attachment-attachment-IMG_5940 loading...

What's Up with the Rampant Illegal Dumping in Pittsfield?

I get it, it can be pricey to get rid of/recycle your bulky stuff, but you can't just leave couches and mattresses in city parks or by the road, bro.

These guys work hard to keep our open spaces clean. The following photos are from the last two weeks.

Valentine Rd.

attachment-IMG_6972 loading...

Springside Park (North Little League Field)

attachment-B8632D79-81F3-48A7-9EFF-280F8AFBBC2C loading...

attachment-644DC253-9FDB-4AD3-BEAE-FBD937259168 (1) loading...

Unknown Pittsfield Park

attachment-6F8F9E3E-BFE2-4D52-AEB5-6440E772DAA8 loading...

Onota Lake

attachment-369665341_10227975831075563_3427970602613054446_n loading...

Kirvin Park

attachment-371281738_10227997180369282_1590387864071318744_n loading...