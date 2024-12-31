Installing A Pool In Mass. Is A Bad Idea In 2025

Things look to stay the stay the same as far as the real estate market goes in Massachusetts for the year 2025. Forecasters do not expect a crash in the new year.

There are many things that are unique to the Boston, Massachusetts area, but this one was surprising to me. All that Clark W. Griswold wanted to do with his Christmas bonus money was to put in a swimming pool. It's a good thing he didn't live in the 617 area code of Massachusetts.

Usually having a pool is a welcomed and attractive amenity to your home, but in fact, Boston is the only major city where your property is worth less if you have one. Your home will usually stay on the market longer, to boot.

Having a pool in the Boston, Massachusetts area actually decreases the value of your home, unlike any other major city.

Boston, Massachusetts is the only major metropolitan area in the country where a swimming pool decreases value of a home. A home in the Boston area with a pool is worth $16,000 less than a comparable home without a pool. -onlyinboston

Why do pools in Massachusetts decrease the value? People love pools! They do, but summers in Massachusetts only last a few months. Seasonality is a real issue for homes with pools. Indoor pools do not affect a decrease in value, however.

Pool properties also take longer to sell. Boston-area single-family homes with pools spend about 3.6 percent longer on the market, and condos with them spend about 6 percent longer on the market than similar listings. -boston.com

What are things that increase your home's value?

Bathroom upgrades

Decks

Kitchen remodels

Energy efficiency

Garages

