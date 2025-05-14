Is 2025 the Worst Allergy Season in Massachusetts History?

If you live in Massachusetts and suffer from allergies, the Spring season can be one of the worst times of the year.

Massachusetts residents, along with the rest of their New England neighbors, deal with uncomfortable symptoms like a runny nose, itchy eyes, and general annoyance. It's simply par for the course starting in late March and through the rest of the season. However, if you live in Massachusetts and you've found yourself saying, "Man, my allergies have been worse than ever this year," you're not wrong.

According to a recent study, global warming is a contributing factor in the early onset of higher pollen counts than normal, leading to worse-than-normal symptoms for not just allergies, but asthma sufferers as well.

If this allergy season feels particularly worse than usual, you're not exactly wrong. It might not necessarily be "worse" than previous years, but allergy season in Massachusetts is officially getting longer.

Massachusetts Allergy Season Getting Longer in 2025

According to new information released by Climate Central, an independent non-profit of scientists, allergy seasons across the United States have increased considerably in the past few decades. According to the research group, allergy seasons across 172 major U.S. cities have, on average, seen an extra 20 days, making the time period even more brutal for those who suffer.

In addition to the longer allergy season, there is in fact more pollen as well, according to WBUR.

"Higher levels of carbon dioxide are driving increased growth of common allergy-inducing plants like ragweed and some grass species. Nicholas Nassikas, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said the combination of longer allergy seasons and increased pollen is a "double whammy."

So if you're an allergy sufferer in Massachusetts and the rest of the United States, you're not going crazy. The 2025 season truly as been one of the worst yet!