What's the deal with pepper spray? (Mace is a brand name). Is this something only law enforcement can carry and/or use?

No. It is legal in Massachusetts, but with some limitations.

Is Carrying Pepper Spray Legal In Massachusetts?

It is legal to carry, use, and purchase with the commonwealth.

If you are over the age of 18 in Massachusetts, you no longer need a FID card (Firearms Identification).

Massachusetts changed the law back in 2014. You used to have to have an FID. You cannot get it shipped to you in the mail, however. Massachusetts is very clear on this.

Even though you can purchase, possess and use pepper spray without an FID card, Massachusetts is one of the few states that does not allow mace or any other type of defense spray to be sent in through the mail directly to a consumer. No one other than an authorized dealer may receive any type of defense spray via the postal service. -pepper-spray-store.com

SOME FAQ'S INCLUDE

Can your attacker die from it? Although super painful, medical treatment is not necessary and your eyes should clear up on their own. Will it permanently hurt your eyes? No, but effects can last up to 45 minutes. What will alleviate the pain? Flushing with water, diluted baking soda, or milk can help.

Only a licensed firearm dealer has the authorization to sell self-defense sprays in Massachusetts, and most do keep them in stock. Once you know where to buy them, there are a few other rules to keep in mind. There is only one acceptable use for pepper spray, and that is for the self defense of any individual who is being assaulted or threatened by an assailant. It is against the law to spray a person or animal unless your safety or the safety of someone you are with is in jeopardy.