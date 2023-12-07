Is Leaving Your Child In The Car Illegal In Massachusetts?

Hi. It's me. I'm the problem, it's me. Those are Taylor Swift lyrics but they apply to me in this little anecdote I'm about to share with you.

I suppose you've got to put yourself out there every once in awhile for the awareness and the common good. First off, did I break the law? Absolutely not. Did I get spoken to by law enforcement? Yes.

What's The Deal With Leaving Your Child In The Car in Massachusetts?

115029069 David Lentz loading...

I was patronizing a local wester Massachusetts supermarket on Monday with my two children, one of which is 8, the other 5. My oldest wanted to stay in the car, so I let him. I knew it wasn't illegal to do so, but somebody called the cops on me.

It is not illegal to leave a child in the car in Massachusetts, but is it a good idea?

attachment-CARCHILD loading...

Probably not. In fact, some of you might abhorred reading this, some of you have done it yourself. For the record, he is 8 and the car was locked and alarmed.

While other states have restrictions on this subject, like age, or what the temperature is outside, or how old whoever else is in the car. These factors all play a role, but not in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Law

Massachusetts does not have laws making it illegal to leave children unattended inside cars. -wwlp.com

The only specific restriction we have been able to find in Massachusetts relates to day care providers. -mass.gov

You can get reported though. If someone thinks your child is in danger, they can call the police and potentially have to speak with someone at the Department of Children and Families.

Was I embarrassed? Yes. Will I do it again? No.

What is Kaitlyn's Law?

PetrBonek PetrBonek loading...

In California, it has been illegal to leave a child in a car in certain situations since 2001.

What is Kaitlyn's Law? Since 2001, it has been illegal in California to leave a child age 6 or younger inside a motor vehicle without the supervision of someone at least 12 years old. The law is named for 6-month-old Kaitlyn Russell, who died from heat related causes after being left alone in a car.