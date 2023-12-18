That was the question my 8 year-old son asked me over the weekend and for a second I had to think about it. Is Massachusetts' tallest building in Boston? It is. I mean, where else would it be? Springfield? Worcester? Pittsfield?

Is Massachusetts' Tallest Building In Boston?

Yes.

The John Hancock Tower in Boston is the tallest in Massachusetts with a height of 790 feet and 60 floors.

The Prudential Tower is the second tallest with a height of 750 feet.

Springfield, MA

The Monarch Place building in Springfield is a far cry from the height of skyscrapers in Boston. It stands at 401 feet with 26 floors.

Worcester, MA

The 6Hundred in Worcester stands at 289 feet with 24 floors.

A skyscraper is defined as a very tall, continuously habitable building that generally has over 40 floors, but there is no universally defined minimum height. In the past, the word ‘skyscraper’ was also applied to buildings with just 10 stories. Today, skyscrapers may generally be defined based on their impact on the city’s skyline.

Distinct from towers, many of these tall buildings tend to host offices, residential housing, and retail spaces. In the design and construction of skyscrapers, many factors must be considered including its ability to support its weight, resist wind and earthquakes, and its ability to protect its occupants against fire.

With tall building design, the dead load (load of the structure) is larger than the live load (load from things within including people, furniture, etc.) and thus, there tends to be more structural materials used in the lower levels than in the higher levels. -statista.com

Hong Kong leads the world in the number of skyscrapers with 657. New York City and Dubai land on that list as well. The United States as a whole has 880 skyscrapers total.