Massachusetts soccer fans are getting excited for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The venue will be called "Boston Stadium" during the tournament due to the fact that FIFA does not allow corporate sponsorships.

Seven big games are coming this summer. But the rules for what fans can bring inside are strict. Here is a simple list of 10 items that are not allowed. Knowing them ahead of time will help you avoid problems at the gates.

Outside food or drinks. No coolers, bottles, cans, or snacks from home.

Umbrellas of any size.

Large bags or backpacks. Only small clear bags are okay.

Noisemakers like air horns, vuvuzelas, whistles, or drums.

Inflatables, balloons, or big flags on poles.

Drones or any flying devices.

Professional cameras, GoPros, tripods, or selfie sticks.

Strollers. This one is tough for families with small kids.

Lasers or any pointing lights.

Anything that could be used as a weapon or thrown. This includes fireworks, multi-tools, and sharp objects.

The stadium uses a clear bag policy. You can bring one small clear freezer bag up to 11 by 11 inches, or a clear plastic bag up to 12 by 12 by 6 inches. A tiny wristlet or wallet is also fine. Everything gets checked. Parking must be booked in advance. Tailgating is allowed only if you have a ticket. Concessions are cashless.

Here is the full schedule for Boston Stadium matches:

Saturday June 13 at 9:00 PM: Haiti versus Scotland

Tuesday June 16 at 6:00 PM: Iraq versus Norway

Friday June 19 at 6:00 PM: Scotland versus Morocco

Tuesday June 23 at 4:00 PM: England versus Ghana

Friday June 26 at 3:00 PM: Norway versus France

Monday June 29 at 4:30 PM: Round of 32

Thursday July 9 at 4:00 PM: Quarterfinal -bostonfwc26.com

Plan ahead so you can focus on the games and have a great time. Gates open three hours before kickoff. What are you most looking forward to this summer?