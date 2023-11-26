Items Not Allowed In Dumpsters In Massachusetts

Dumpsters can be super handy for that fall or winter clean out. They come in assorted sizes depending on how much you're purging. 15 yard, 20 yard, or 30 yard most of the time. There are a bunch of rules to follow, however.

I have made some dumb dumpster mistakes in the past, so I realize this!

Do You Need A Permit For A Dumpster In Massachusetts?

attachment-IMG_7137 (1) loading...

There are no "all encompassing" laws in Massachusetts when it comes to dumpsters, but most cities or towns require a permit. Your city or town hall or fire department will have permit applications.

Worcester, MA for example...

Any dumpster 6 yards or more needs a permit in accordance with 527 CMR. A permit is not required for dumpsters that will be delivered and removed from a location on the same business day. Permit is valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Permanent dumpster permits are renewable annually.

Explosion Risk For This Items In Dumpsters

There are items that are never allowed in dumpsters even though people like to sneak them in.

attachment-attachment-dump1 loading...

If you think dumpster businesses don't check what you put in a dumpster, you're mistaken. They absolutely check and you will get charged a fine for whatever rule you break.

Propane Tanks

Massachusetts residents often think that these are harmless to chuck in the trash or a dumpster, that's not the case.

I got busted for this, so I know!

Propane tanks are made out of recyclable steel and copper. But due to the gas and pressure inside, these tanks cannot be recycled with your other curbside recycling or thrown in the garbage.

If any gas is left in the tank, it could cause a fire or explosion. You should not open a tank to let the rest of the gas leak out because it’s highly flammable. -mydisposal.com

You can always return propane tanks to where you purchased them.

attachment-attachment-dump2 loading...

Items That Should Never Go In A Dumpster

Automobile tires

Medical waste (learn how to dispose of those here)

Paint cans (or any container with paint, paint thinner, or wood stain)

Car batteries and lithium batteries

Railroad ties

Propane tanks (please do not, this has been known to cause explosions)

Household cleaners

Refrigerators

Flat Screen TVs/Computers

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

C