What Makes Berkshire County ‘Home’ for James Taylor?

There's no question that Berkshire County is a top cultural attraction and a primary destination for tourists. Some folks fall in love with the area so much that they move here either permanently or live in the area part-time. With the mountainous areas, rolling hills, breathtaking views, and beauty of all four seasons, Berkshire County looks like something out of a painting. It's no wonder that the county gets packed with tourists in the summer months.

Some celebrities have even made the choice to make Berkshire County their home. One of the most notable ones is James Taylor, who has lived in the Lenox area for decades at this point. Fans of James Taylor know that he has been an attraction and a staple at Tanglewood for many years. This year is no different. Taylor will be performing with his All-Star band at the beloved Berkshire venue on July 3 and July 4.

Some may assume that the proximity to Tanglewood could be a reason why Taylor stays in the Berkshires, but remember, this is a musical legend who travels and tours all over the place. Taylor stays in the Berkshires because it's home.

Editor-in-Chief of Berkshire Magazine, Anastasia Stanmeyer, interviewed James Taylor in 2024, and he talked about the Berkshires. He mentions in the interview that Berkshire County is home to him. He, like many others who have traveled the world, has found that at the end of the day, the Berkshires is the place to be. Though he admits he can't put his finger on why that is. He mentions that he thinks it's the energy from Boston and New York combined with the finger of the Green Mountains that reaches down to Massachusetts. That's what makes up the Berkshires.

Probably the biggest quality Taylor loves about the Berkshires is the people. He said they are "the people you want to be with." He also recognizes that Berkshire County is a real place. Anyone who has been in the Berkshires knows that the area is a very special place. It's one of a kind, and it can't be duplicated. Check out the full interview here.

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