James Taylor’s US Tour Kicks Off on Apr. 26 with Four Dates in Massachusetts

Music legend James Taylor will be back on the road for a 2026 US tour. Dubbed "An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band," the tour kicks off on April 26 in Highland, CA, and wraps up on September 26 in Hollywood, FL.

Of course, no James Taylor tour would be complete without the Independence Day shows at Tanglewood in Lenox. Taylor and his band will be at the beloved Berkshire venue for two nights, Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Taylor said in a 2024 Berkshire Magazine interview that he will perform at Tanglewood until he can't do it anymore. Taylor said the following regarding the annual Tanglewood performances:

It is one of those really lucky breaks in my career that I have this association with the BSO and with Tanglewood, that I get to play this gig every year. I'm not gonna let go of Tanglewood lightly. When I stop doing it, it's gonna be because I'm retiring.

Taylor also has two other Massachusetts dates for this US tour. Both shows will be at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6.

For New York fans, James Taylor will be performing at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, on Thursday, June 18, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, on Tuesday, June 23, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Monday, June 29.

After decades of recording and touring, James Taylor continues to be a huge draw, so many of these places may only have limited seats at this point, or the only option available for some of these venues may be lawn seats. You can check out all of the 2026 tour dates here.

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