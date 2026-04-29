Major Country Pop Star Announced as 2026 Big E! Performer

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up is shaping up to be spectacular.

Jessie Murph Announced as Latest Big E! Performer

Via social media, the Big E! just announced that Jessie Murph is the latest artist to take the stage at the western Massachusetts fair this fall.

In 2024, Jessie Murph released her debut album That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil, which cracked the Top 25 on the Billboard 200, while the Platinum “Wild Ones” racked up nearly 300M Spotify streams alone, scoring her two 2024 MTV VMA nods including Best Pop Collaboration and Best PUSH Artist. Her sophomore album Sex Hysteria, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her first top 10 album on the chart. In addition, the album earner her a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards and Favorite Country Song at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Murph will perform on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale here, this Friday, May 1.