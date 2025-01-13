Jimmy Carter Once Stayed Overnight in a Safe Massachusetts Town

The national funeral for former President Jimmy Carter took place last week. Sure, everyone knows that but did you know Carter had a connection with Massachusetts uniquely?

Carter Spent The Night in a Massachusetts Family's Home in 1977

Carter visited the town of Clinton back in 1977 and stayed overnight. According to the video below, Carter didn't know the family who owned the home where he was staying but it turns out that he and the Secret Service liked how far back the home was set and that there was plenty of room in the driveway for multiple vehicles.

Carter and Company Just Asked If They Could Stay

After knocking on the door and asking, the family agreed to host Carter for the night. Why do I feel like something like this wouldn't happen in 2025? It was a different world back then. The Thompson family welcomed Carter into their home that night and you can check out more details by viewing the video below.

Clinton Was Ranked #1 for Safest Towns in Massachusetts for 2024

President Carter couldn't have picked a safer town in Massachusetts to spend the night. According to Property Club, Clinton ranked at the top of the list of safest towns in Massachusetts for 2024.

The safest place to live in Massachusetts is Clinton. Clinton’s population is around 15,428, and it has a total crime rate that is around 97% lower than the national average. Sites of interest include Central Park, the Wachusett Reservoir, and the Museum of Russian Icons.

As mentioned in the video Carter never forgot the Thompson family's hospitality and we will never forget Jimmy Carter's legacy and the impact he had on America.

