Popular Retailer With 20 Massachusetts Stores No Longer Accepting Gift Cards

Massachusetts is seeing another retail chain close its doors. This time around it's not just underperforming stores that are closing, all stores are shuttering for good.

Get our free mobile app

You have probably heard by now that Joann is going out of business forcing shoppers who purchase craft supplies and fabric products to shop elsewhere. While a majority of Joann stores don't close until the end of May, it's a good idea to start thinking about a new place for your craft supply needs.

One thing worth mentioning is that according to The U.S. Sun, Joann is no longer accepting gift cards which wasn't met with a positive reaction by a few shoppers. It's worth mentioning that the retail chain noted that while final sales were going on, customer gift cards would be accepted until February 28. That date has passed and some folks aren't happy about this policy but it is what it is.

Despite the gift card drama, Joann is offering going-out-of-business deals to its customers. Discounts are as high as 40% off everything in-store, according to a recent post on Joann's Instagram page. That is the discount right now but the deals could get even better as we get closer to the closing dates.

If you have a Joann gift card, chances are the store you try to use it at won't accept it. Hopefully, this will eliminate any surprises you may have had when attempting to use the gift card.

Joann stores are closing in the following Massachusetts towns and cities.

Billerica - 199 Boston Road

Burlington - 43 Middlesex Turnpike

East Walpole - 96 Providence Highway

Hadley - 367 Russell St.

Hanover - 1302 Washington St.

Hyannis - 665 Iyannough Road

Leominster - 100 Commercial Road

Ludlow - 433 Center St.

Methuen - 436 Broadway

Middleton - 232A South Main St.

Milford - 91 Medway Road

Natick - 244 Worcester St.

North Attleboro - 1360 South Washington St.

North Dartmouth - 454 State Road

Pittsfield - 457 Dalton Ave.

Raynham - 300 New State Highway

Saugus - 1073 Broadway

Seekonk - 85 Highland Ave.

Shrewsbury - 1000 Boston Turnpike

Westford - 174 Littleton Road

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.