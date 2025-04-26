Popular Retailer Rapidly Shutting Down 4 Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts is losing another retail chain, and the closures are rapidly occurring.

It's no surprise that another retailer is closing its doors. The retail industry has been facing tough times in recent years. Massachusetts has witnessed the closures of popular retail chains like Rite Aid, Walgreens, Christmas Tree Shops, and Bed Bath & Beyond, to name a few. Some of these brands had to close underperforming locations, while others permanently went out of business.

You may remember that earlier this year, it was announced that Joann, which specializes in fabrics and arts and crafts supplies, would not only be closing down underperforming stores, but the company is permanently shuttering all of its stores due to declining sales. According to various media sources, Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time in less than a year on January 15, 2025.

With the impending closures, Massachusetts will be saying goodbye to all Joann locations across the state. While the majority of store closures will occur in May 2025, four stores in Massachusetts will be shutting down by the end of April, including the following:

North Dartmouth

Dartmouth Towne Center

454 State Road North Dartmouth, MA 02747

Last Day of Business: 4/26/2025

Leominster

The Mall at Whitney Field

100 Commercial Road Space H, Leominster, MA 01453

Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025

Hyannis

665 Lyannough Road, Hyannis, MA 02601

Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025

Hadley

Hampshire Mall

367 Russell Street Suite A06, Hadley, MA 01035

Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025

If you want to get whatever goods are left on the shelves in these Joann stores, you'd better do it immediately. As noted here, all sales are final.

