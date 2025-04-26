Popular Retailer Rapidly Shutting Down 4 Massachusetts Stores
Massachusetts is losing another retail chain, and the closures are rapidly occurring.
It's no surprise that another retailer is closing its doors. The retail industry has been facing tough times in recent years. Massachusetts has witnessed the closures of popular retail chains like Rite Aid, Walgreens, Christmas Tree Shops, and Bed Bath & Beyond, to name a few. Some of these brands had to close underperforming locations, while others permanently went out of business.
You may remember that earlier this year, it was announced that Joann, which specializes in fabrics and arts and crafts supplies, would not only be closing down underperforming stores, but the company is permanently shuttering all of its stores due to declining sales. According to various media sources, Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time in less than a year on January 15, 2025.
With the impending closures, Massachusetts will be saying goodbye to all Joann locations across the state. While the majority of store closures will occur in May 2025, four stores in Massachusetts will be shutting down by the end of April, including the following:
North Dartmouth
Dartmouth Towne Center
454 State Road North Dartmouth, MA 02747
Last Day of Business: 4/26/2025
Leominster
The Mall at Whitney Field
100 Commercial Road Space H, Leominster, MA 01453
Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025
Hyannis
665 Lyannough Road, Hyannis, MA 02601
Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025
Hadley
Hampshire Mall
367 Russell Street Suite A06, Hadley, MA 01035
Last Day of Business: 4/28/2025
If you want to get whatever goods are left on the shelves in these Joann stores, you'd better do it immediately. As noted here, all sales are final.
