If you're a fan of supergroups, one band you don't want to miss is the Joe Perry Project. The band consists of Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Buck Johnson, along with Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, and Robert Deleo and Eric Kretz both from Stone Temple Pilots.

The group has been out on a short tour. They played two shows in Boston. As a matter of fact, the band opened for The Who last night at Fenway Park.

What's on the Setlist?

You're probably wondering what's on the supergroup's setlist? If you're a fan of Aerosmith, The Black Crowes, and Stone Temple Pilots, you'll be pleased to find a little bit of everything.

Let the Music Do the Talking

East Coast, West Coast

Twice as Hard (The Black Crowes cover)

Combination (Aerosmith cover)

Vasoline (Stone Temple Pilots cover)

Get It Up (Aerosmith cover)

Last Child (Aerosmith cover)

Chip Away the Stone (Richard Supa cover)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover)

The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover)

Where Else is the Band Playing?

The band canceled a Foxwoods show in Connecticut (refunds will be issued to ticket holders). If you haven't been able to catch the band on tour up to this point, they are performing this evening as part of a makeup date in Port Chester, New York, at the Capitol Theater. After tonight's show, the band has two more dates scheduled for September. One of those shows is in Chandler, AZ, while the final show is in Los Angeles, CA.

