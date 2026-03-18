Jon Stewart Coming to Tanglewood on June 20

Jon Stewart, the famous funny man from TV, is coming to Tanglewood for the first time! This big news was just shared, and his show is set for June 20, 2026.

Tanglewood's popular artist series is shaping up to be a great summer for 2026. The already booked acts for this year include:

Carrie Underwood

Paul Simon

John Fogerty

Steve Winwood

Hugh Jackman

Brandi Carlisle

Weird Al Yankovic

Cynthia Erivo

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jon Stewart is best known for hosting "The Daily Show" on TV. He is known to make people howl by joking about presidents, politicians, and silly things happening in the world. His jokes are smart and sharp, pointing out what's wrong in a funny way. He has won big awards like Emmys, Grammys, and Peabodys for his work.

This time, Jon is doing his own stand-up comedy show. It's called his solo stand-up act, and he's touring with his band, Church and State. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, the main stage at Tanglewood. It's exciting because this is his Tanglewood debut. -tanglewood.org

If you want to go, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 23, 2026. You can buy them online at tanglewood.org or by phone. They might sell out fast because Stewart is so popular.

Fans are thrilled about this surprise booking. It mixes comedy with the magic of Tanglewood's summer nights. Imagine laughing under the stars in a peaceful place, it's going to be a fun evening for everyone who loves good jokes and great music vibes.