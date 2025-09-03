Massachusetts consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as a small win is in our favor.

Get our free mobile app

You probably have purchased items that included hidden fees, which you didn't find out about until the final step of your transaction. This was a classic case of buying event tickets online. Over the years, I have attended many concerts, but I would be annoyed when tickets were listed for one price, but in the end would cost much more due to hidden or surprise fees. This would really get my blood boiling.

READ MORE: Massachusetts' Small Necessities Act is a Big Benefit for You

Massachusetts Consumers Don't Have to Worry About Surprise Fees Anymore

Finally, the issue of hidden fees is being corrected as Massachusetts has banned junk fees. This went into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. As posted on Mass.gov, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell shared the following regarding junk fees.

We’ve all been there: booked a hotel room, purchased concert tickets, or paid for a service that was advertised at one price and then charged for one exponentially higher – all because of hidden junk fees. These regulations seek to keep more money in residents’ pockets by combatting these unnecessary fees and ensuring consumers understand exactly how much and what they are paying for.

A Win for Massachusetts: Businesses are Now Required to Be Clear and Upfront

The Berkshire Eagle reports that with the new ban in effect, businesses are now required to disclose the full price of goods and services upfront — including all those hidden fees — making it easier for consumers to avoid hidden or optional charges such as trial and subscription add-ons.

Only Time Will Tell

It's obviously still early in the ban, but it will be interesting to see if any businesses attempt to continue the old practice. Keep your eyes and ears open and make sure you're not being charged with surprise fees at the end of your transaction. If it happens to you, you can always report the incident to the Better Business Bureau.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker