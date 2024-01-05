Killer Drug Strip Now Legal In Massachusetts

We're living in the harm reduction age when it comes to drug use in Massachusetts. The state just legalized fentanyl testing strips in order to prevent overdose deaths in the commonwealth. This was passed unanimously on Thursday.

Similar to ubiquitous nature of Narcan, the opioid reversing drug that revives addicts almost instantaneously, strips that can detect fentanyl in street drugs are now legal.

Polysubstance Overdoses

Addicted people often don't know if their drug of choice has been tampered with or cut with the extremely potent and very deadly fentanyl, so these test strips hope to alleviate that.

In the first three months of 2023, fentanyl was present in 93 percent of all fatal overdoses in Massachusetts, according to the most recent available data from the Department of Public Health, and it is being detected in heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine and other drugs. berkshireeagle.com

These testing strips were categorized as drug paraphernalia before Thursday's vote of 39-0 in Boston. The tests are inexpensive at $1.99 a strip at dancesafe.org