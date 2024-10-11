Once-Popular Retailer Permanently Closing New York Location

New York folks aren't strangers to restaurants and retailers closing their doors. A combination of the economy, online shopping, priority spending, and more has made it difficult for brick-and-mortar stores to keep their doors open. For example, a Pizza Hut location in Glens Falls closed back in March, Christmas Tree Shops went out of business for good last year and Red Lobster closed a few of their restaurants recently throughout the Empire State.

Get our free mobile app

Folks are being more careful about spending habits as it has become more difficult to make ends meet partially due to the pandemic. Rent, heat, diapers, and food all keep going up in cost and people often have to choose what the priority is to pay for each week. This is not a fun choice and predicament to be in.

A Classic Retailer is Closing it Sole Location in New York Very Soon

Another business that has been declining over the past several years is Kmart. I have fond memories of the classic retailer. Being a Massachusetts resident I spent many times at Kmart, particularly in the North Adams and Great Barrington stores but would also occasionally shop at the Central Ave store in Albany. I had so much fun buying clothes, holiday decorations (including a white Christmas tree), and Halloween costumes at the retailer over the years, it's sad that the store is pretty much no more.

If you want to get your Kmart fix, you only have one option to visit and it's in New York. However, you better do it soon because Kmart's final store which is located in the Bridgehampton Commons at 2044 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 20 according to various media reports. It's the end of an era. Thank you for the memories Kmart.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster