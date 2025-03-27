Massachusetts Will Lose Another Popular Store This Weekend

Massachusetts is set to see more store closures throughout 2025. Whether it's department stores, drug and pharmacy shops, or clothing outfits, the retail industry is still struggling, and underperforming locations will likely see their demise.

Get our free mobile app

One store that I hope doesn't close is Kohl's in Lenox. My wife and I always get lucky when it comes to finding clothing for my daughter, Hannah. She just had her fifth birthday, and her grandmother (my mother) showed up to her party with beautiful outfits a majority of them came from Kohl's. The outfits included many fun and bright colors for the spring and summer seasons.

Not only are the outfits from Kohl's a great fit for Hannah, but my mother seems to find these outfits for a great deal. As my mother said, she tends to "go a little crazy when it comes to buying clothing for her granddaughter." Some of the outfits she comes across she picks up for $10 or less. Now, that's a big win if you ask me.

Kohl's is Closing Over 20 Stores This Weekend, and Massachusetts is on the List

While it's true that Kohl's is closing a bunch of stores this weekend (27 across 15 states, to be exact), the Lenox store is not on the chopping block. As a matter of fact, there is only one Massachusetts store set to close this Saturday, and that's located in Stoughton at 501 Technology Center Drive.

With the upcoming Stoughton closure, Kohl's will still have 24 stores in Massachusetts, according to the retailer's website, including the Lenox store. You can also find Kohl's stores in Worcester, Springfield, and 21 other locations across the Bay State.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus