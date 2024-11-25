Popular Retailer Will Be Shutting Down Massachusetts Store
Massachusetts is in for another closure. A number of businesses have been shutting down lately including restaurants, banks, stores, and more. A big retail chain's lease is just about up.
According to a variety of web sources including The U.S. Sun a lease term for the Kohl's property in Stoughton is listed as negotiable, and notes it will be available starting January 1, 2025, with contact information for a realtor.
The interesting thing about this upcoming closure is customers and many employees don't even know about it as it's being kept quiet but that probably won't last too much longer. The Stoughton store is about 22 miles south of Boston.
The good news is Kohl's isn't one of those businesses that has closed many locations this year or in recent years but with this upcoming closure, Kohl's customers will have to adjust and find other Kohl's locations that work for them. The next closest location is in East Walpole.
Kohl's currently has 25 locations in Massachusetts including the following:
- Burlington
- Chelmsford
- Danvers
- Dartmouth
- East Walpole
- Framingham
- Hingham
- Hyannis
- Lenox
- Leominster
- Mansfield
- Medford
- Milford
- Millbury
- Northborough
- Pembroke
- Plymouth
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Springfield
- Stoughton
- Taunton
- West Springfield
- Woburn
- Worcester
Below is the information if you have any questions or need to contact the Stoughton store.
Kohl's
501 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 341-5980
