Red Beetle Invasion Hits Homes In Massachusetts

This past weekend, the back side of my vinyl sided house was shellacked with ladybugs - or so I thought.

October and beetles

October often brings a big surge of ladybugs swarming around homes and buildings in Massachusetts. This early October, people in places like Chicopee are seeing more bugs than usual trying to get inside as the weather gets cooler. Reports from New England, including Vermont, talk about vicious swarms of biting ladybugs making life tough outdoors. It's like an invasion, with clusters on sunny walls and windows. -wwlp.com

Where are they coming from?

Why is this happening? As fall starts, temperatures drop, and days get shorter. Ladybugs look for warm, dry spots to hibernate through winter. They come from fields and forests, drawn to light-colored houses. Many years, mild weather in September keeps them active longer, leading to bigger groups in October. This surge usually lasts a few weeks, from early October until the first hard frost hits, around mid to late month. Then, they settle down or move on.

Are they really ladybugs?

These "ladybugs" are often confused with real ladybugs. Most in the surge are actually Asian lady beetles, an invasive type brought to the U.S. to eat pests. They look similar but can be orange, have fewer spots, and sometimes bite. True ladybugs are red with black spots and don't swarm houses as much.

Are they harmful?

Is there harm from the infestation? Not really to your home—they don't eat wood or spread diseases. But they can pinch skin, leave yellow stains from their smelly fluid, and cause allergies in some people. Dead ones pile up and attract other bugs.

How to get rid of them?

To get rid of them, seal cracks around doors and windows with caulk or screens. Vacuum live ones gently (empty the bag outside) or sweep them into soapy water. Don't squash them—it makes a mess. Use sticky tape for small groups, or call pest control for big problems.

Every species has their purpose

Ladybugs (and beetles) have a good purpose in nature. They eat harmful insects like aphids that damage plants and crops. This helps gardens and farms stay healthy without chemicals. So, even if they're annoying now, they're helpful friends in the environment.