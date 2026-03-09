One thing I love about Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires, is the laid-back atmosphere. While Berkshire County has some hip and busy downtown areas, you can't beat the relaxing vibe our county has to offer. Whether it's taking in one of the county's many waterfalls, like Peck's Falls (Adams), Bash Bish Falls (Mt. Washington), or Wahconah Falls (Dalton), or admiring the breathtaking views from Mount Greylock, Berkshire County is loaded with areas that penetrate the soul with a laid-back, relaxing atmosphere.

World Atlas also recognizes Berkshire County for its laid-back qualities. The website recently published an article entitled: 11 Most Laid-Back Small Towns in Massachusetts, and three of those towns are in Berkshire County.

Which Three Berkshire County Towns Made the List?

The three towns that are on Word Atlas' list are Lenox, Great Barrington, and Stockbridge.

Lenox gets the recommendation based on the town's history and Gilded Age Cottages, whereas Great Barrington gets the nod based on the town's local shops and Lake Mansfield atmosphere. Stockbridge is also recommended based on the town's history and artistic culture. In addition, World Atlas recommends exploring the Norman Rockwell Museum, checking out the town's library, and visiting during December for the famous Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas display.

While it's great that these three towns are featured in World Atlas' article, many towns in the Berkshires fit this list, especially when you're talking about a laid-back vibe. Towns like New Marlborough, Adams, Cheshire, Alford, Egremont, and many more (too many to name here) are all eligible for the laid-back list in my opinion. That's the beauty of the Berkshires: you can really go anywhere in the county and experience a laid-back and relaxing setting. You can view the entire list by going here. Here's to good vibes.

