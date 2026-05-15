One of the Largest Scratch Ticket Prizes in Massachusetts is Still Unclaimed

According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.

As a whole, the United States spent $81.6 billion in state lotto tickets in 2019 across the 45 states where games are available, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, and Nevada do not have state lotteries.

Residents in the Bay State spent a whopping $951.92 per adult, which is more than any other state in the U.S. That's just over $600 more than the national average. Massachusetts does however have a higher-than-average return percentage with the average Massachusetts adult winning $701.50 annually.

One of the Largest Massachusetts Scratch Ticket Prizes Still Goes Unclaimed.

The Massachusetts state lotto has a policy that all lottery prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing. If prize money of any amount goes unclaimed it is returned to the Commonwealth as part of the Lottery’s net profit, which is distributed to all 351 cities and towns.

Fresh off of one winner collecting a $10 million grand prize from a Massachusetts instant ticket game, officials are letting people know there is still a large prize out there. Josh Garick, of Reading, MA, who is a representative of Rock Solid Trust of Reading, just claimed the top prize in the “$10,000,000 Instant Millions” game. The ticket, purchased at Stop & Shop on Freeman St in Dorchester, was one of the games two $10,000,000 winners, with lottery officials saying the other top prize is still unclaimed.

Check out all of the lottery's unclaimed prizes here.