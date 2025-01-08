Law Mandates Mass. Cars To Have Breathalyzers By 2026

Drunk driving remains a problem in this country and the never ending fight to stop in continues. Yes, progress has been made, but the staggering statistic that 31% of all traffic fatalities involve a drunk driver proves more can be done.

10,000 people are killed in the U.S. annually due to an alcohol related crash.

President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill (2021) aims to help curb these numbers.

By 2026, this law mandates that all new motor vehicles sold in the United States of America should possess the ability to passively determine if drivers are under the influence of alcohol. If detected, the motor vehicle will prevent the driver from operating it, potentially saving countless lives. -jagrooplaw.com

No word yet on what Trump has in store in 2025.

Massachusetts Higher Than 31% Average

Drunk driving and drugged driving have an enormous impact on road safety in Massachusetts. In 2021, over one-third (34%) of all motor vehicle deaths in Massachusetts involved a drunk driver, which was higher than the national rate of 31%.

The automotive industry was told to make it happen in terms of getting breathalyzers in vehicles by as early as 2026, but will Massachusetts realize this aggressive goal?

BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) higher than .08 is illegal in MA, what device would come in new vehicles?

Under the legislation, monitoring systems to stop intoxicated drivers would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026, after the Transportation Department assesses the best form of technology to install in millions of vehicles and automakers are given time to comply.

Each year, around 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes in the U.S., making up nearly 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to NHTSA.

NHTSA is focusing on "passive" driver alcohol detection technologies – currently being developed – with sensors to measure alcohol in the driver's skin or breath. A steering wheel or ignition switch could have a touch pad, which could use near infrared light to detect alcohol in the body. A breath sensor could measure alcohol when the driver exhales.

The powers that be are working on the technology that would make this a reality in new cars and trucks by 2026 or 2027. So, yes it's possible that Massachusetts could see alcohol detection devices by next year.