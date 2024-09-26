Here’s When You Should Stop Mowing Your Lawn in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is filled with beautiful sites and natural beauty. The Bay State is also home to some beautiful neighborhoods and part of the reason those neighborhoods are attractive is because homeowners keep their homes and property in excellent shape.

One way people keep their property in excellent shape is by mowing their lawns regularly. I live in one of those neighborhoods where when one neighbor starts up a lawnmower many of the others come outside and mow their lawns. I have always been amused by this chain reaction and I have dubbed it the "Lawnmower Wars." When the last couple of weeks of April occur but certainly early May you can count on hearing the sound of lawnmowers throughout my neighborhood. It never fails. Here's a question though, when should mowing the lawn stop for the season?

When Should You Stop Mowing Your Lawn in Massachusetts?

It's not rare to see people mowing their lawns in October and even sometimes into November but I have always wondered if there is a particular time people should stop mowing their lawns for the season Obviously, you can't mow your lawn when it's snowing but is there an official time or month that the lawnmower should be stored for the season?

This is When Massachusetts Folks Should Stop Mowing Their Lawns for the Season

According to Lawn Love, Massachusetts residents should stop mowing their lawns when temperatures hit 50 F regularly, as this is when grass growth slows down. For perennial ryegrasses, however, this usually occurs at 40 F.

There are Still a Few Weeks of Lawnmowing Duties Remaining

Whether you live in the Berkshires, Boston, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts you still have about 5 weeks of lawnmowing duties remaining. Once November approaches it will be time to think about prepping your lawn mower for winter storage.

