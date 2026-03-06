How Late Can a Driver Under 18 With a Learner’s Permit Operate a Car in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is slowly working its way toward spring weather. We're in that in-between season of winter and spring, where we have some cold days and then some mild days. The snow starts to melt, but then it gets cold again, and everything that was melting is frozen solid again. Most people would agree that Mother Nature needs to make up her mind. With a little patience, we'll be in full-blown spring mode, where the temperatures are milder, and the precipitation we receive is rain only. At least that's the hope for many.

As we march toward warmer weather and eventually spring and summer, more folks will be spending time outdoors, and that includes young drivers. Some young people may have just received their learner's permit and can't wait to take mom and dad's car out for a drive. Nothing can replace that feeling of freedom.

Keep in mind that if you are a permit holder under the age of 18, there are certain rules and restrictions you need to abide by that are unique to your situation. For example, there is a certain time period of the day when you can't drive alone. Here's what mass.gov states about this law.

A permit holder who is under the age of 18 may not drive between 12:00 am (midnight) and 5:00 am unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is licensed with at least one year of driving experience and whose license or right to operate is not revoked or suspended.

Some other rules and restrictions for Massachusetts permit holders include the following:

The permit holder may not operate in another state if it is in violation of that state's law.

The permit holder must have the learner's permit when driving.

Enjoy cruising along in the warmer weather in the months to come, but remember to follow these permit laws and restrictions, and you'll do just fine.

