3 Reasons Why Leaves Kill Grass In Massachusetts

Being lazy when it comes to raking leaves this fall has consequences for your lawn! Beautiful red and orange leaves from trees like maples and oaks are probably strewn all over your grass by now, but when those leaves pile up on your grass, they can cause big problems. Raking them away is super important to keep your lawn healthy and green for spring.

Why not raking leaves can be harmful:

Sunlight

First, thick leaf layers block sunlight from reaching the grass. Grass needs sun to make food through photosynthesis. Without it, the grass weakens and turns brown. In Massachusetts' cool, rainy autumns, leaves get wet and heavy fast. This smothers the lawn, trapping moisture and stopping air from getting to the roots. Your grass could suffocate under there!

Snow mold

Second, wet leaves create a perfect spot for diseases. Fungi love damp, dark places. One common issue is snow mold, a pink or gray fungus that attacks grass under winter snow. It spreads in leaf piles and kills patches of lawn. When spring arrives, you'll see ugly dead spots instead of fresh green growth. Raking removes this hiding spot for germs.

Acids

Third, leaves block water and nutrients. Rain can't soak into the soil properly, so roots stay thirsty. Decomposing leaves release acids that can harm grass too. Plus, pests like mice or bugs might burrow in the piles, munching on your lawn overnight.

Not raking means a weak yard that needs expensive fixes, like reseeding or fungicide sprays. In Massachusetts' cold winters, snow and ice make it worse—matted leaves turn into a slippery mat that invites more damage.

Raking can be a pain in the butt, but it's great exercise and the fresh air is great for you. If you're unable to do your own leave removal, there are private services out there!